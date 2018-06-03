Box Office: 'Solo' Loses Altitude With $29.3M Second Weekend

The sea story 'Adrift,' starring Shailene Woodley, was the strongest of the new arrivals, ranking third with $11.5 million.

Solo: A Star Wars Story, in its second weekend, continued to lose altitude. The space adventure from Disney and Lucasfilm attracted an estimated $29.3 million in North America, down 65 percent from the $84.7 million in claimed in its first three days. The film’s domestic tally currently stands at $148.9 million.

That puts the new film well below the $286 million that 2016’s Rogue One, the previous standalone Star Wars movie, captured by the end of its second weekend. Rogue One earned $64 million domestically in its sophomore session after falling 59 percent from its opening weekend.

Internationally, Solo picked up $30.3 million for the three days, for an overall global weekend of nearly $60 million that brings its worldwide total to date to $264.2 million.

Fox’s Deadpool 2 was the weekend’s number two finisher at the North American box office as Ryan Reynolds’ skewed super-hero tale took in an additional $23.3 million to bring its domestic haul to $254.7 million.

Of the weekend’s three new wide releases, STX Entertainment and Lakeshore’s lost-at-sea adventure Adrift, starring Shailene Woodley, registered strongest, with the PG-13 moving opening to $11.2 million from 3,015 theaters for a third-place showing. Directed by Baltasar Kormakur and also starring Sam Clafin, the film, which was produced for $35 million and shot mostly in Fiji, earned a B CinemaScore.

Upgrade, the latest genre offering from Blumhouse's BH Tilt along with Goalpost Pictures and Automatic Entertainment, placed sixth with $4.5 million from 1,457 locations. Directed by Leigh Whannel and starring Logan Marshall-Green, the R-rated action thriller, aimed at younger men, concerns a technophobe, paralyzed in a freak accident, who is "upgraded" with an experimental chip. It's the second highest opening for a BH Tilt title, following The Darkness, which opened to $4.9 million in 2016.

Paramount’s R-rated Action Point, a raucous comedy starring Johnny Knoxville as the owner of a low-rent amusement park, failed to amuse many movie-goers as it eked out just $2.3 million from 2,032 locations. Directed by Tim Kirkby, the film, which slipped into ninth place, had to settle for a C+ Cinemascore.

Elsewhere, Disney and Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War, which ranked fourth domestically with $10.4 million, collected $24.3 million internationally. The film — which has grossed $356 million in China —has reached a worldwide total of $1.965 billion as it nudges the $2 billion mark. It now stands as the number four global release of all time and the highest grossing Marvel and superhero movie of all time. It has the number three spot, currently held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens with its $2.068 billion, in its sights.

On the specialty front, Bart Layton's R-rated heist movie American Animals was released on four screens in New York and Los Angeles by The Orchard in partnership with MoviePass Ventures and notched $140,633 for a promising per-screen average of $35,158.

More to come.