Box Office: 'Sonic' Zooms to $3M in Thursday Previews

It's a busy weekend at the President's Day box office, with three other new nationwide releases — Universal's 'The Photograph', Sony's 'Fantasy Island' and Searchlight's 'Downhill'.

Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog zoomed to a solid $3 million on the Thursday night of its opening weekend, where it is expected to earn a four-day holiday weekend box office gross in the $45 million to $50 million range.

The preview is a solid start for the family film, a genre which does not typically pick up a lot in preview earnings, with families waiting to head to the multiplexes until the weekend. By comparison, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World made $3 million in previews before flying to a $55 million opening weekend.

The PG-rated title, which opened on 3,150 screens, is based on the popular Sega video game and sees the titular character (voiced by Ben Schwartz) team up with a small-town sheriff (James Marsden) to battle the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

The movie's original release was delayed following a fan outcry about Sonic's appearance. The studio pushed the release date to allow production time to redesign the character.

It's a busy weekend at the President's Day box office, with three other new nationwide releases also premiering — Universal's The Photograph, Sony's Fantasy Island and Searchlight's Downhill.

Love story The Photograph, which stars LaKeith Stanfield and Issa Rae, earned $650,000 at 2,250 screens on Thursday night, and is expected to have a solid weekend gross in the $15 million range.

The Blumhouse-produced Fantasy Island, a horror reimagining of the classic television series of the same name, is eyeing a four-day $15 million opening. While Downhill, an English-language remake of Force Majeure led by Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell, is tracking in the $4 million range for the holiday weekend.