Box Office: 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Earns $2.4M in U.S. on Halloween

James Cameron produced the November tentpole, which is a direct sequel to the filmmaker's first two 'Terminator' films.

Competing with Halloween festivities, Paramount and Skydance's Terminator: Dark Fate started off its North American box office run with $2.35 million in Thursday previews.

The direct sequel to Terminator: Judgment Day (1991) is directed by Deadpool helmer Tim Miller and produced by James Cameron, creator of the the original Terminator franchise.

The R-rated movie reunites Cameron with original stars Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who join new franchise actors Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Diego Boneta.

Dark Fate is tracking to open in the high $30 million to low $40 million range domestically. Overseas, where Disney is releasing the November tentpole, it opens in a raft of major markets, including China. In North America, it rolls out in more than 4,000 theaters, including Imax locales.

Elsewhere, Harriet and Motherless Brooklyn also open nationwide after making the rounds at the fall film festivals.

From Focus Features, Harriet stars Cynthia Erivo as Harriet Tubman, the courageous Underground Railroad conductor who became a hero of the anti-slavery movement. Kasi Lemmons' directs the bio-drama.

Harriet, playing in more than 2,000 locations, is tracking to debut to $7.5 million to $9 million domestically.

Warner Bros.' Motherless Brooklyn, directed by Edward Norton, is opting for a more modest footprint, or 1,332 theaters.

Norton also stars in the adaptation of the Jonathan Lethem novel about a New York detective with Tourette syndrome, alongside Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. The movie is projected to open in the $5 million to $7 million range.

Another high-profile title hitting select cinemas this weekend is Martin Scrosese's mob pic The Irishman. Netflix has major Oscar ambitions for the pic, which will premiere on the streamer on Nov. 27.

Netflix doesn't report grosses for its original movies. The Irishman will debut in three theaters in New York City and five in Los Angeles, including the Landmark and the new Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown and the Egyptian (Netflix is in the midst of a deal to buy the historic Hollywood theater).