Weekend Box Office: 'Sicario 2,' 'Uncle Drew' Scoring More Points Than Expected

The pair of films don't stand a chance of toppling 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' or 'Incredibles 2.'

A pair of smaller films — the intense U.S.-Mexico border drama Sicario: Day of the Soldado and basketball comedy Uncle Drew — are scoring more points than expected at the North American box office, even though they don't stand a chance of stealing the crown from holdovers Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Incredibles 2, according to Friday returns.

Sicario 2, from Sony and Black Label Media, is on course to earn around $7.5 million on Friday from 3,055 theaters for a debut in the $17 million-$20 million range. Friday's gross will include $2 million in Thursday previews.

Lionsgate and Summit's Uncle Drew looks to score $7 million on Friday from 2,742 locations for a $16 million-$20 million weekend, including $1.1 million in previews.

Heading into the weekend, tracking suggested the two films would open in the $10 million-$13 million range.

Universal's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will easily stay atop the chart in its sophomore outing with as much as $60 million, putting the film's domestic total north of $260 million through Sunday.

Now in its third weekend, Incredibles 2 could earn anywhere from $39 million to $44 million for a domestic cume of $428 million or more through Sunday. Sometime over the weekend, the Disney and Pixar film will pass up Toy Story 3 ($415 million) to rank as the No. 2 Pixar title of all time domestically behind Finding Dory ($486.3 million), not adjusted for inflation.

Neither Sicario 2 nor Uncle Drew have aspirations to be all-audience summer blockbusters. Rather, they hope to serve as counterprogramming to the glut of broad-appeal fare in summer multiplexes.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado is a follow-up to the critically acclaimed U.S.-Mexico border drama Sicario, directed by Denis Villeneuve and released by Lionsgate in the fall of 2015. This time out, Stefano Sollima sat in the director's chair. Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin once again star, sans Emily Blunt.

The timely storyline follows a federal border agent (Brolin) who enlists Del Toro's character in a battle to stop the Mexican drug cartels from trafficking terrorists across the border into the U.S.

Critics like the sequel far less than the first film. Sicario 2 currently has a 64 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to 93 percent for Sicario.

Uncle Drew, from Lionsgate/Summit, stars Lil Rel Howery as a thirtysomething man who, with the help of the titular character (Kyrie Irving), assembles a team of older basketball players in hopes of winning a street ball tournament in Brooklyn. The movie boasts an impressive roster of real-life basketball greats, including Irving, Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Webber, Lisa Leslie and Reggie Miller. Tiffany Haddish and Nick Kroll also star.

Comedies are under siege at the box office, and it remains to be seen whether Uncle Drew can score a win over the course of time. Directed by Charles Stone III, the pic was adapted from a digital series created by Pepsi.