Box Office: 'Wizard of Oz' Anniversary Screenings Set Fathom Record

'The Wizard of Oz' kicks off Fathom's year-long 2019 TCM Big Screen Classics series, presented in partnership with Turner Classic Movies.

Dorothy and crew keep delivering gold at the box office, even eight decades later.

Special 80th anniversary showings of The Wizard of Oz held over the course of five days delivered $2 million in grosses, a record for a classic movie brought back to the big screen by Fathom, according to the company.

The screenings were hosted across on Jan. 27-29, and again on Feb. 3 — Super Bowl Sunday — and Feb. 5.

Previous Fathom record-holders included the 40th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's Jaws in 2015 ($1.62 million); a 2014 presentation of Gone With the Wind ($1.55 million); and 2017’s 30th anniversary presentation of the Princess Bride ($1.48 million), all of which were presented in partnership with TCM.

“Seeing a flawless digital presentation of a beloved film offers a new level of appreciation for the magic of the movies and allows the opportunity to share that special experience with a new generation of fans," says Tom Lucas, Fathom Events VP of Studio Relations.

Upcoming titles in the 2019 TCM Big Screen Classics series includes My Fair Lady, To Kill a Mockingbird, Ben-Hur, True Grit, Hello, Dolly!, Lawrence of Arabia and When Harry Met Sally.