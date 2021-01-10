Box Office: 'Wonder Woman 1984' Struggles to $3M Weekend, Crosses $131M Globally

Wonder Woman 1984 stayed atop the domestic box office chart in its third outing, but continued to fall off steeply.

Overall it was a grim weekend for the North American theaters as total revenue tumbled 93 percent compared to the same weekend a year ago due to the ongoing pandemic and no new wide releases.

WW84 took in an estimated $3 million — a drop of 47 percent — for a domestic cume of $32.6 million, according to Warner Bros. Overseas, WW84 grossed $4.7 million for a foreign tally of $98.8 million and $131.4 million globally.

In a controversial move, Warners made the Christmas Day tentpole available on HBO Max and in cinemas the same day because of the COVID-19 crisis and shuttered cinemas in many major markets.

Elsewhere, at the domestic box office, Universal and DreamWorks Animation's The Croods: The New Age remained at No. 2 in its seventh weekend with $1.8 million for a domestic total of $36.9 million and $127.8 million globally.

The animated pic fell a slim 19 percent despite also playing in the home after being made available on premium VOD three weeks after its theatrical debut.

Universal's News of the World fell 27 percent in its third weekend to $1.2 million for a domestic tally of $7.1 million. It held at No. 3.

Holding at No. 4 was Sony's Monster Hunter, which took in $1.1 million for a domestic total of $7.8 million. Lionsgate's Fatale rounded out the top five with $670,000 for a total of $4 million.

Overseas, Disney's Soul became one of the top-grossing Pixar titles of all time in China upon finishing Sunday with $36 million. Soul, which is only playing on Disney+ in the U.S. and certain international markets, has grossed a total of $47.3 million at the foreign box office.