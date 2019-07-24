Box Office: 'Yesterday' Sings Past $100M Globally in Win for Smaller, Original Films

The Universal and Working Title — centered around the music of the Beatles — is directed by Danny Boyle and written by Richard Curtis.

The adult-skewing dramedy Yesterday has crossed the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office after staying afloat in a summer where big, branded tentpoles have capsized many smaller, original titles.

In addition to being a win for smaller, original studios titles, It also continues the winning streak for music-infused movies.

From Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle, the Universal and Working Title release finished Tuesday with a domestic total of $59.2 million $41.8 million overseas for $101 globally against a $26 million budget before marketing.

Of course, Yesterday has its own IP — the music of The Beatles.

Starring big screen newcomer Himesh Patel, the story follows a struggling young singer-songwriter who wakes up after a mysterious worldwide blackout to discover that he's the only one who remembers the music of The Beatles. Boyle directed from a script by Written by prolific screenwriter writer Richard Curtis (Notting Hill, Love Actually). Kate McKinnon also stars.

Yesterday is one of the only examples of successful counterprogramming at the 2019 summer box office, where the disparity between the have and have nots is dramatic. Adult-skewing titles Long Shot, Booksmart and Late Night $15.1 million all underwhelmed.

Paramount's Elton John biopic Rocketman also served as successful counterprogramming this summer, although had a far higher profile between an established star in Taron Egerton, Elton John's involvement and a premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Rocketman, released in late May, has grossed $182.7 million globally, including $94 million domestically. (It's probably not a coincidence that both films are prospering in the wake of Bohemian Rhapsody.)

Yesterday has remained in the top five at the North American box office since opening to $25 million last month, a career best for Boyle.

There are 24 markets still to left to open, including China, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea, Italy and Japan.