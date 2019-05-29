Boy George Movie in the Works at MGM

Sacha Gervasi is set to write and direct.

Boy George is the next music star to get the biopic treatment.

MGM is developing a feature about the singer, tracking his humble beginnings in an Irish a working-class family, through his rise to the top of the international charts in the 1980s with Culture Club.

Sacha Gervasi, who directed 2012's Hitchcock about the iconic director, has been tapped to write and direct the untitled project.

MGM's Boy George movie is the latest in Hollywood's music biopic trend. Bohemian Rhapsody proved to be a huge hit in fall 2018, earning $900 million at the global box office, with star Rami Malek taking home the best actor Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury. After debuting in Cannes, Elton John biopic Rocketman is due to hit theaters this weekend in North America.

MGM is also developing an Aretha Franklin movie, with Jennifer Hudson attached to star, while Focus Features tapped Bill Pohlad is set to write and direct Donnie and Joe Emerson biopic, Dreamin' Wild.

