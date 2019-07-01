'Boy Meets World' Star Danielle Fishel and Husband Jensen Karp Welcome Baby Boy a Month Early

The couple announced the birth of their son Adler Lawrence Karp on Monday morning via Instagram.

Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World star Danielle Fishel and husband writer-producer Jensen Karp welcomed their own baby boy into the world on June 24.

The couple shared the news via an Instagram post displaying baby Adler Lawrence Karp's fox-adorned nursery along with a picture of him held by his parents' hands. Fishel captioned the Instagram post with details around her first child's birth, including the fact that he was born nearly a month early.

"This has been the most trying week and a half of mine and (Jensen's) lives but we have gotten through it with the support of our incredible family and friends who have shown up for us in unexpected ways," Fishel wrote in her caption. "Jensen and I have also become closer than we ever thought possible and the love between us has grown exponentially as we have leaned on each other during both our highest highs and our lowest lows."

Fishel and Karp's newborn will stay in the hospital's NICU due to fluid in his lungs, Fishel detailed in her Instagram post. The fluid's origins remain unknown, but doctors in the NICU are working "diligently" to find the cause, the actress wrote.

The birth of the couple's son came about five months after Fishel announced the pregnancy in January via another Instagram post. The pregnancy announcement followed nearly two months after the couple tied the knot in November 2018.

Fishel also wrote that the months leading up to the birth of her son went nothing as planned.

"We feel (helpless) and powerless and useless and we wanted so badly to follow our 'birth plan,' unsurprisingly none of which involved leaving our beautiful baby boy at the hospital for the first weeks of his life," the actress explained.

The couple awaits the day they can bring their newborn home, a day which remains unknown, Fishel wrote. The actress also noted that while she and her husband — who is featured on Los Angeles radio station KROQ's morning show, "Kevin & Bean" — would like to continue updating family, friends and fans on their newborn, they struggled with making the Monday morning announcement and would appreciate time away from the public eye. Fishel recalled "prying eyes — aka paparrazi" following her and her husband during her pregnancy.

"We are much too fragile for that right now and I pray wholeheartedly that we can have some space as we navigate these next few weeks," she wrote.