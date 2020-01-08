Brad Falchuk to Receive WGA West's 2020 Valentine Davies Award

The TV writer, director and producer's honorary service award will be presented at the 2020 Writers Guild Awards West Coast ceremony on Feb. 1 at the Beverly Hilton.

Television writer, director and producer Brad Falchuk has been named the recipient of the Writers Guild of America West’s 2020 Valentine Davies Award.

Falchuk — a founding member of the Young Storytellers Foundation, a nonprofit organization that aids literacy initiatives in more than 100 schools in Los Angeles, New York and Denmark — will receive the award in recognition of his "positive impact on young writers through his work and efforts to improve literacy and promote self-confidence through arts education in schools."

"Brad Falchuk sees the world as a better place when everyone has a chance to tell their story, and his commitment to that vision extends far beyond the works he has created," WGAW president David A. Goodman said Wednesday in a statement. "Whether it is giving a voice to diverse characters on television or through his work with the Young Storytellers Foundation, he has worked tirelessly to promote the creative arts as a positive way for young people to develop themselves."

Falchuk — a WGAW member since 2002 — has worked on a myriad of TV hits over the last two decades, including his most recent effort, Netflix's The Politician, which he co-created alongside Ryan Murphy. With Murphy, Falchuk is also known for his work on such other popular series as Pose, American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Glee, Scream Queens and Nip/Tuck.

Last year, Falchuk signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to develop, write, produce and direct new series through his Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision banner.

The WGAW’s Valentine Davies Award honors guild members whose "humanitarian efforts and service have brought dignity and honor to writers everywhere." Past recipients include Norman Lear, Larry Gelbart, Tom Schulman, Carl Reiner, Susannah Grant, Phil Rosenthal, Sam Simon, Ben Affleck, John August, Richard Curtis and Dustin Lance Black.