Brad Grey's Art, Expected to Fetch Millions at Auction, Now on View in Beverly Hills

An untitled work by Richard Prince — here in situ at Grey's (inset) Holmby Hills home, which was listed in February for $77 million — is expected to draw up to $1.2 million.

Works collected by the late studio chief, including a pair of paintings by Agnes Martin expected to draw up to eight figures, are on display at Christie's Beverly Hills before going on the block in New York.

A pair of paintings owned by Brad Grey could fetch $10 million when they're auctioned by Christie's in New York on May 17.

Among 13 pieces from the late Paramount chief's collection that will be on display May 1 to May 3 at the Christie's space in Beverly Hills, Agnes Martin's Untitled #7 and Love are the "anchors," says the auction house's Sonya Roth, who knew Grey personally and was aware of his "impeccable tastes." Still, it wasn't until she was brought in to curate items from his estate that she became aware of the wide range of Grey's interests — from paintings and prints to world-class interior design items.

Other noteworthy pieces that will be up for auction in New York on May 17 and 18 are an Untitled Richard Prince painting and Lee Ufan’s From Point, each of which is conservatively estimated by Christie's to draw between $800,000 and $1.2 million. Works from Cy Twombly, L.A. master Ed Ruscha and Lucian Freud will also be available.

Roth will manage auctions of more Grey estate lots, including a floor lamp by Diego Giacometti ($120,000 to $180,000) and a pair of armchairs by Pierre Chareau ($200,000 to $300,000), over the next several months. "You don't want it to be too far away from the memory of the original collector," says Roth of this initial sale, which comes almost exactly a year after Grey's May 15 death from lung cancer at age 59. "He was such a big figure in life, and he's really what tied the collection together."

A version of this story first appeared in the May 2 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.