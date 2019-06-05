Brad Pitt Careens Through Space in 'Ad Astra' Trailer

In James Gray's sci-fi drama, the star plays an astronaut sent to the outer regions of the solar system to find his missing father and solve a mystery that could save the human race.

20th Century Fox has unveiled the first trailer for Ad Astra, the hotly-anticipated sci-fi drama from James Gray (The Lost City of Z) that stars Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga and Donald Sutherland.

Pitt plays Roy McBride, an astronaut whose father (Jones) never returned from a secret interstellar mission years before. When the planet begins to face a mysterious threat, McBride is sent on a mission to the edge of the solar system, tasked with finding his missing father and solving the mystery that could save the human race.

Based on the two-and-a-half minute trailer, Ad Astra looks like a space drama in the Interstellar mode — combining hard science and epic outer space action set pieces with more existential drama. Gray co-wrote the film's script with Ethan Gross.

Pitt's Plan B production banner produced Ad Astra together with New Regency, the latest in a series of successful feature projects between the two companies, including Oscar winner 12 Years a Slave, the Oscar-nominated The Big Short and Ryan Coogler's upcoming feature Wrong Answer, written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and starring Michael B. Jordan. New Regency and Fox co-financed the film in association with China's Bona Film Investment.

Fox had originally scheduled Ad Astra for a May 24 bow, but, under the merged Fox-Disney banner, the film will now go out worldwide on Sept. 20, setting Ad Astra up for a possible awards season push.

Ad Astra marks Gray's first big-budget studio production. The veteran indie director — whose features include We Own the Night (2007) and The Immigrant (2013) — scaled up with his 2016 period drama The Lost City of Z, which Pitt's Plan B produced. That feature, starring Charlie Hunnam, Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, went out via Bleecker Street and Amazon in the U.S. Gray's next feature, I Am Pilgrim — a spy thriller based on the novel by Terry Hayes — has been set up with MGM.

You can watch the trailer for Ad Astra below.







