Brad Pitt Orders "Straight Pride" Parade Organizers to Cease Using His Name and Image

Brad Pitt has made it clear to the small group of Boston men planning a "Straight Pride" parade they must stop using his name and likeness for their purposes, a source close to the star confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Super Happy Fun America, an apparently serious group "on behalf of the straight community,” was using Pitt's name and image, calling him its mascot for the agenda. "Congratulations to Mr. Pitt for being the face of this important civil rights movement," its site reads.

The group made headlines recently when it sought a permit for a parade in Boston out of spite for June being Pride Month for the LGBTQ community.

On Wednesday, Marvel star and Boston native Chris Evans also gave the group a piece of his mind.

"Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose??" Evans tweeted to his more than 12.2 million followers. He added, "Wow, the number gay/straight pride parade false equivalencies are disappointing. ... Instead of going immediately to anger(which is actually just fear of what you don’t understand)take a moment to search for empathy and growth."

When asked about the "Straight Pride" parade, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, a Democrat, declined to specifically address it, but instead focused on LGBTQ pride in a statement to The Washington Post, saying, “Every year, Boston hosts our annual Pride Week, where our city comes together to celebrate the diversity, strength and acceptance of our LGBTQ community. This is a special week that represents Boston’s values of love and inclusion, which are unwavering. I encourage everyone to join us in celebration this Saturday for the Pride Parade and in the fight for progress and equality for all.”