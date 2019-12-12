PGA Awards: Plan B's Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner to Receive David O. Selznick Award

The producing trio will accept the honor at the Jan. 18 ceremony.

The Producers Guild of America will give the David O. Selznick Achievement Award to Plan B's Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards.

The award, named after the Oscar-winning producer of Gone With the Wind and Rebecca, is given to producers for their "outstanding body of work in motion pictures." Past recipients have included Barbara Broccoli, Jerry Bruckheimer, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg and last year’s recipient Kevin Feige.

Plan B has produced a number of Academy Award-winning films over its 18-year run, including best picture winners 12 Years a Slave and Moonlight. Other Oscar nominations for the company include their films Vice, The Big Short, Selma, If Beale Street Could Talk and The Tree of Life.

"For nearly two decades, Plan B has been at the forefront of bringing unique and compelling stories that inspire, motivate and connect to diverse audiences," said Producers Guild of America presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher in a joint statement. "Their devotion to tackling some of America’s most timely topics with a fresh perspective and distinct voice in their storytelling is vital to raising the bar of the art and craft of filmmaking."

More recently, Plan B has produced The King, Ad Astra and The Last Black Man in San Francisco. They are currently in postproduction on Blonde, directed by Andrew Dominik and starring Ana de Armas for Netflix, and Minari, directed by Lee Isaac Chung and starring Steven Yuen for A24.

The 31st annual Producers Guild Awards will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.