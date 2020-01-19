Brad Pitt Wins SAG Award, Jokes "I've Got to Add This to My Tinder Profile"

The actor also jested at how the role was a challenge, deadpanning, "Let's be honest, it was a difficult part. The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife."

Brad Pitt won the SAG Award for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on Sunday night for his portrayal of stuntman Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.

The actor prevailed over fellow nominees Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy), Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Al Pacino (The Irishman) and Joe Pesci (The Irishman).

"I've got to add this to my Tinder profile," Pitt joked at the start of his speech, referring to the statuette.

The actor, who also was nominated with the entire Once Upon a Time ensemble for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, continued by thanking his fellow actors. "Thank you, my brothers, my sisters. This means so much, more than I can possibly fathom," he said. "I want you to know I watch everything. I watch you all and the work has been mesmerizing."

Continuing with a little humor, Pitt said he wanted to thank his co-stars, as well as few famous feet featured in the Quentin Tarantino film, such as Margot Robbie's and Margaret Qualley's. (Robbie's Sharon Tate takes off her shoes in a movie theater, while Qualley's Pussycat removes her shoes in Cliff's car.)

"Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA," Pitt said.

The actor also joked about how the role was a challenge, deadpanning, "Let's be honest, it was a difficult part. The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch." The kudocast showed a smiling Jennifer Aniston at her table upon hearing the line. Later in the show, Aniston won an award for her role on The Morning Show.

Pitt, who previously won at the 2010 SAG Awards with his fellow castmembers for Inglourious Basterds, also shared how his Once Upon a Time cast helped elevate his work and he hoped he offered the same.

"I love this community so much. I met so many amazing people along the way. We know pain. We know loneliness. We bring that to the screen. We know moments of grace. We know moments of wisdom. We bring that to the screen," said the actor. "God damn, I think that's a worthy endeavor."

Pitt concluded his speech by noting he has "been at this thing for 30 years" and "some projects work, some projects don't. Just get onto the next and keep telling stories," he shared with those in attendance. "Enjoy this evening because tomorrow, it's back to work."

Following Pitt's acceptance speech, the actor was spotted backstage watching Aniston accept her own prize for The Morning Show.

Another look at Brad Pitt watching Jennifer Aniston winning her statue for #TheMorningShow at the #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/Wg6vQm8Q1z — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 20, 2020

Once Aniston concluded her speech, the two reconnected backstage to share smiles and hugs over their SAG honors. It wasn't the first reunion for the former couple, who were married from 2000-2005. Pitt attended Aniston's 50th birthday celebration last February at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.

While speaking with reporters backstage, Pitt commended his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio for his committed acting.

"You can play a scene at level 1 or 11, and he’s always pushing for the edge," Pitt said. "He’s not protecting himself in any way, he’s really throwing himself out there, which is why the epic breakdown scene in the trailer worked so well."

"Leo and I kind of popped at the same time," Pitt noted. "I think we should do a buddy road movie or something."

The 26th annual SAG Awards aired on TBS and TNT from the Shrine Auditorium.