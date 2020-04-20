Brad Pitt Visits John Krasinski's 'Some Good News' as Weatherman

Guests on this weekend's episode included Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers and Chance the Rapper.

Brad Pitt on Sunday dropped in on John Krasinski's YouTube series Some Good News to lend a hand, or rather a set of eyes.

Pitt acted as weatherman, his report both bland and hilarious. "Looks, uh, pretty good. Yeah," the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star said before going back inside his home.

Krasinski rolled right along in the segment, not acknowledging the lack of effort, à la an Office joke.

Sunday marked the fourth episode of Some Good News, a brainchild of Krasinski in which he shares fun, heartfelt stories amid the daily gloomy news surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The channel already has nearly 2 million subscribers.

This isn't even Pitt's first role as weatherman. The actor also appeared on The Jim Jefferies Show several times as a doom-and-gloom forecasting weatherman.

Guests on the prom-themed show included Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers and Chance the Rapper.

