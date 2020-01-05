Golden Globes: Brad Pitt Thanks "All-Star" Costar Leonardo DiCaprio in Best Supporting Actor Speech

Pitt added about the 'Titanic' actor, "I would've shared the raft."

Brad Pitt nabbed the Golden Globe on Sunday night for his work on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

In the Quentin Tarantino-directed film, Pitt plays the skilled stuntman and best friend of Leonard DiCaprio's Rick Dalton. The film sees the actor fighting against Mike Moh's Bruce Lee and taking on the Charles Manson girls.

But while the actor was thrilled to receive the honor on Sunday night, he acknowledged his fellow nominees, thanking them for inspiring him. "When I was starting out these names, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Tom Hanks and Anthony Hopkins, were like gods to me," he told the Beverly Hilton audience. "This is an honor in itself."

The actor went on to thank DiCaprio. “Before The Revenant, I used to watch, year after year, his costars accept awards, get up and thank him profusely," Pitt said. "I know why, he’s an all-star, he’s a gent, and I wouldn’t be here without you.”

Pitt also took the time to make a Titanic joke, telling the fellow actor, "I would've shared the raft."

He brought his speech to an end encouraging attendees to be kind. "If you have the chance to be kind to someone tomorrow, take it," he said. "I think we need it."

Pitt's Sunday success marks his second Golden Globe win, following his win in the same category for Twelve Monkeys.

The annual awards show saw Ricky Gervais return as host and aired on NBC from 8 to 11 p.m. ET.