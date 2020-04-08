MOVIES Brad Pitt's Plan B Inks First-Look Deal With Warner Bros. 12:01 PM PDT 4/8/2020 by Mia Galuppo , Borys Kit FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic The shingle previously had a pact with Annapurna, where it released Dick Cheney movie 'Vice.' Plan B Entertainment, the production company run by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, has signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. Pictures. The move puts the producers of challenging and Oscar-winning dramas such as Moonlight and 12 Years a Slave, on the lot of the studio that is home to Harry Potter, DC heroes and Stephen King’s It. It is also a homecoming for Plan B, which was first formed at the studio in the early 2000s, and was involved in the making of The Departed and Troy. Plan B was most recently with Annapurna, with whom it signed a deal in 2017 and for whom it made the Adam McKay-directed Dick Cheney biopic, Vice, and Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk. Annapurna came through a tough 2019 which saw the Megan Ellison-led company escape a bankruptcy after a company-wide restructuring, during which time it off-loaded projects Hustlers and Bombshell. Plan B is currently working on the Miranda July project Kajillionaire, which Annapurna sold to Focus Features after the film's Sundance debut, and Jon Stewart’s political drama Irresistible, also with Focus. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Mia Galuppo mia.galuppo@thr.com miagaluppo Borys Kit THRnews@thr.com borys_kit