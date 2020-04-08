Brad Pitt's Plan B Inks First-Look Deal With Warner Bros.

The shingle previously had a pact with Annapurna, where it released Dick Cheney movie 'Vice.'

Plan B Entertainment, the production company run by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, has signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. Pictures.

The move puts the producers of challenging and Oscar-winning dramas such as Moonlight and 12 Years a Slave, on the lot of the studio that is home to Harry Potter, DC heroes and Stephen King’s It. It is also a homecoming for Plan B, which was first formed at the studio in the early 2000s, and was involved in the making of The Departed and Troy.

Plan B was most recently with Annapurna, with whom it signed a deal in 2017 and for whom it made the Adam McKay-directed Dick Cheney biopic, Vice, and Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk. Annapurna came through a tough 2019 which saw the Megan Ellison-led company escape a bankruptcy after a company-wide restructuring, during which time it off-loaded projects Hustlers and Bombshell.

Plan B is currently working on the Miranda July project Kajillionaire, which Annapurna sold to Focus Features after the film's Sundance debut, and Jon Stewart’s political drama Irresistible, also with Focus.