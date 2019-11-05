Bradley Cooper to Host Arthur Miller Foundation Honors

The 'Star Is Born' actor and director will host the annual gala dinner that raises funds for public school theater education programs.

Bradley Cooper will host the annual Arthur Miller Foundation Honors in New York on Nov. 18, joining event co-chairs Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw.

Rebecca Miller, Sandi Farkas and Janine and Michael Smith will also co-chair the event named after American playwright Arthur Miller.

The gala dinner, which draws talent from the worlds of film, television and Broadway, will raise funds for the nonprofit Arthur Miller Foundation's public school theater education programs.

The event, held at Second Floor in New York, will feature one-night-only performances, songs of Cole Porter directed by Michael Mayer and appearances from Darren Criss, Sutton Foster, Raul Esparza, Lena Hall, Christopher Jackson and award-winning tap dancer Ayodele Casel.

Cooper will next direct and star as the lead in Bernstein, based on the life and legacy of prolific composer Leonard Bernstein. Cooper is producing the movie along with Spielberg's Amblin banner and Paramount Pictures. Bernstein was the youngest-ever musical director of the New York Philharmonic at the age of 25, and also composed melodies for musicals such as West Side Story and On the Town.