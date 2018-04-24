Bradley Cooper Introduces First Trailer for 'A Star is Born' at CinemaCon

The remake of the classic 1937 film marks Cooper's feature directorial debut and Lady Gaga's first film as an actress.

Meet Lady Gaga, the movie star.

Bradley Cooper introduced the first trailer for his movie, A Star is Born, at CinemaCon on Tuesday during Warner Bros.' star-studded presentation before theater owners. The movie is Lady Gaga's first feature film as an actress.

A Star Is Born will hit theaters Oct. 5, 2018, a prime corridor for awards fare. Insiders say the release date was set after executives saw a locked cut of the movie, which Cooper directed and stars in with Lady Gaga.

Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said Tuesday the film is an "extraordinary directorial debut."

The trailer features plenty of singing by Lady Gaga, along with a duet by she and Cooper, who said at CinemaCon that she insisted on them both singing live. "She said what she can't stand in movies is when it's playback and they are lip-syncing," he said.

The upcoming pic continues Hollywood's love affair with the 1937 film of the same name (Janet Gaynor and Fredic March starred) about a movie star who helps an aspiring young actress find fame, even as age and alcoholism send his own career into a downward spiral. It was subsequently remade in 1954 by director George Cukor, with Judy Garland and James Mason starring, and again in 1976, with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson headlining.

Cooper's version has country music feel, as did the 1976 film.

"It's a big swing this movie. I totally get that. You can't control what moves you. You can't contrive or manufacture sometihng that movies you. This project was always around. It always stayed with me," Cooper continued.

Sam Elliott and Andrew Dice Clay co-star in Cooper's version. The actor also had to learn how to sing to portray his country musician character.