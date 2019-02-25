Oscars: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Display 'A Star Is Born' Chemistry During "Shallow" Performance

Bradley Cooper joined Lady Gaga for his first-ever musical performance at the Oscars.

For the last time during the 2019 film awards circuit, Bradley Cooper joined Lady Gaga to perform the hit song Shallow from their Oscar-nominated film A Star Is Born. The night's performance also marked Cooper's first-ever musical performance at the 2019 Oscars.

Without an introduction, the Oscar nominees made their way to the Dolby Theatre stage from their seats in the audience. With Lady Gaga seated at the piano and Cooper stationed at end at the mic, the two stars began their emotional number. The familiar lyrics rang out from the musicians during the simple and stripped-down performance on the Dolby Theatre stage in Hollywood.

In the film, Cooper's country star Jackson Maine and Lady Gaga's rising star Ally perform the song together at a concert after an eventful night in Los Angeles together. Maine flies the singer out to his next concert and to brings her onstage to share her musical talents.

Throughout the performance, the co-stars, both up for acting Oscars, maintained eye contact. Later in the number, Cooper took a seat next to Gaga at the piano and eventually laid his head on his fellow actress' shoulder. The two received a standing ovation from the members of the 2019 Oscars audience.

The number took home the Oscar for best original song, beating out Black Panther's "All the Stars" and "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns, adding to the list of big wins at the 2019 Golden Globes and Grammy Awards.

A Star Is Born was up for eight Oscars, including best picture, Lady Gaga for best actress and Bradley Cooper for best actor.

Watch their performance below.