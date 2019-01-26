Bradley Cooper Makes Surprise Appearance at Lady Gaga’s Vegas Show

The pair sang their ‘Shallow’ from ‘A Star is Born' during the singer's Saturday night show.

Lady Gaga has a special surprise for the audience of her Vegas show Saturday night, as she brought her A Star is Born costar Bradley Cooper onstage to sing "Shallow."

The star, who received an Oscar nomination for her role in the film directed by Cooper, has performed the film's title song as the closing number of her "Enigma" show, the residency that kicked off in late December.

After Cooper joined Gaga onstage, the singer quipped: "I even got you in-ears!" Cooper also joked that he couldn’t “hear anything" and has "never used" in-ears.

"Hello Vegas," Cooper announced before he started singing. Throughout the performance, Gaga played the piano while Cooper sat alongside her.

Cooper and Gaga's duet "Shallow" received an Oscar nom for best original song.

Watch the surprise performance below.