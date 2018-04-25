Bradley Cooper to Get American Cinematheque Award Honor

The actor-director will be recognized at a gala dinner in November.

The American Cinematheque will honor Bradley Cooper with its 32nd American Cinematheque Award, which will be presented Nov. 29 at a gala dinner at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Since 1986, the organization has annually honored an filmmaker in the midst of a career that is “making a significant contribution to the art of the motion picture.” Funds raised benefit the year-round programming of the non-profit Cinematheque.

Cooper has received three Oscar nominations as an actor in Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle and American Sniper as well as a best picture Oscar nom for American Sniper. He’s making his directing debut with A Star Is Born, a Warners October release that he will star in alongside Lady Gaga. Cooper learned to sing to play a country musician in the film, which he promoted this week at the CinemaCon exhibitors convention in Las Vegas.

“The American Cinematheque is extremely pleased to honor Bradley Cooper as the 32nd recipient of the American Cinematheque award at our celebration this year,” American Cinematheque chairman Rick Nicita said in making the announcement. “Bradley Cooper is the modern-day equivalent of movie stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age — a leading man with the shapeshifting talents of a character actor. He is one of the few actors to be nominated for Academy Awards three years in a row for Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle and American Sniper. He showed his comedic chops in The Hangover series, which is one of the highest grossing R-rated comedy franchises of all time and has been acclaimed for his voiceover roles in mega-hits like the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Moving effortlessly to behind the camera, he co-wrote and directed and stars in A Star Is Born. While he has already worked with the greatest directors, actors and actresses in the movie business and achieved the heights of commercial and critical success, his career is obviously moving to an even higher level of accomplishment.”

The Award is sponsored by GRoW @ Annenberg. the philanthropic initiative led by Gregory Annenberg Weingarten, a vp and director of the Annenberg Foundation

The executive producers of the show are Paul Flattery and Barbara Smith, with Irene Crinita as producer. Corrinne Mann is the event producer.