Bradley Cooper in Talks to Join Clint Eastwood in Crime Drama 'The Mule'

Eastwood is not only directing the film but will also return to acting for the first time since 2012.

Bradley Cooper is in negotiations to star opposite Clint Eastwood in Warner Bros.' crime drama The Mule.

Eastwood is directing the project and is also starring, marking the first time since 2012’s Trouble with the Curve that the Hollywood legend appeared on screen.

Cooper’s boarding reunites the two following their collaboration American Sniper, the war drama that saw Cooper nominated for best actor and Eastwood for best picture as it grossed an eye-popping $547 million.

Mule is based on a 2014 New York Times Magazine story that told the true story of Leo Sharp, a drug courier for a Mexican drug cartel. What made it unique was that Sharp was a 90-year-old man, an award-winning horticulturalist and decorated World War II veteran.

Eastwood is playing Sharp and Cooper would play the lead DEA agent hot on his trail.

Nick Schenk, who wrote Eastwood’s Gran Torino, and Dave Holstein (Weeds, I'm Dying Up Here) worked on the script. Imperative Entertainment (All the Money in the World) is producing with Eastwood.

Cooper is wrapping up his directorial debut for Warners, the remake of A Star Is Born, in which he also stars along with Lady Gaga. That movie is scheduled for an Oct. 5 release. Cooper is also readying to star and direct a Leonard Bernstein biopic that he will produce with Steven Spielberg and that is set up at Paramount.

