Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker Tie the Knot

The couple, who've appeared on 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'Transparent' together, both took to social media to announce that they had eloped Wednesday.

Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker are married.

Landecker took to Instagram Wednesday to share the news. The actress posted a photo of the couple with their two dogs, Izzy and Otis. She wore a periwinkle dress with a pink floral print for the occasion. "Of Bradley. #eloped," the bride captioned the photo.

The groom also took to social media to announce the marriage. "In a shocking, totally unearned plot twist, Commander Lawrence married Mrs. McKenzie today in Santa Barbara. The shark may have been jumped, but the couple is thrilled," he captioned the same photo on Twitter.

Both of the captions are references the newlyweds' roles on The Handmaid's Tale. While Whitford currently stars as Commander Joseph Lawrence on the Hulu series, Landecker appeared in a recent episode as Mrs. McKenzie.

In a shocking, totally unearned plot twist, Commander Lawrence married Mrs. McKenzie today in Santa Barbara. The shark may have been jumped, but the couple is thrilled. pic.twitter.com/iPZtzCGbob — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) July 18, 2019

The pair were married by political activist Ady Barkan at the Santa Barbara courthouse and were accompanied by their kids and pets, a rep for Landecker told The Hollywood Reporter.

The couple announced their engagement in March 2018 after they began dating in the summer of 2015.

The elopement took place the day after Whitford was nominated for the 2019 Emmy Awards in the outstanding guest actor category for his role on The Handmaid's Tale.

In addition to appearing on The Handmaid's Tale together, Whitford had a recurring role on Transparent. Landecker currently stars on the Amazon series as Sarah Pfefferman.

Whitford was married to actress Jane Kaczmarek from 1992 to 2010. They share three children together. The marriage is also the second for Landecker, who was previously married to Jackson Lynch before divorcing in 2011. Landecker and Lynch share one child.

12:49 p.m. This story has been updated to note that they were married by political activist Ady Barkan at the Santa Barbara courthouse and accompanied by their kids and pets, according to a rep for Landecker.