Tom Brady Clarifies Trump Relationship: "Political Support Is Totally Different Than the Support of a Friend"

The NFL superstar, speaking on Howard Stern's radio show, explained why he's not interested in becoming a Hollywood leading man.

Tom Brady finally granted Howard Stern an interview on Wednesday and two talked about everything from Hollywood to Donald Trump. And, of course, a little football, too.

Stern said he has been trying to get Brady on his show for 20 years and finally landed him after the NFL superstar signed to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after two decades with the Patriots. Stern asked a number of times if the Pats organization stopped Brady from coming on his show. Brady laughed, but did not respond.

There was a lot of talk about Brady's decision to leave New England, but Stern also wanted to know about Brady's relationship with the president since it was so scrutinized when Trump made the decision to run for office.

Brady told Stern that Trump asked him to speak at the 2016 Republican National Convention, but Brady turned him down.

"I wasn't going to do anything political," Brady said about being uncomfortable with the request. Stern said Trump also asked him to speak at the RNC and he also felt awkward.

"The political support is totally different than the support of a friend," Brady said. "I didn't want to get into all the political — it is zero win anything."

He also mentioned Trump in 2002 asked him to judge a Miss USA pageant. "He would call me after games," Brady said. "He became someone who would come to our games and cheer for the Patriots."

Brady also told Stern he does not have interest in being a Hollywood leading man, even though he does have a production company and is working on an unspecified project with Avengers: End Game directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

"I would have to work really hard at it," he said of acting. "It's not natural for me. It doesn't ever feel like that's my calling."

He noted that he did enjoy hosting Saturday Night Live in 2005, which was a "really cool thing," but he would think twice about doing it again because a sketch could be taken the wrong way.

"Now I would think a lot differently how it reflects," Brady said. "Everyone now is so careful with everything they say and do. There is not a lot of trust between an individual and the media like there used to be. You have to live a very different life than when I was growing up."