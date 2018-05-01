Paul Rudd's Dramedy 'Ideal Home' Finds Distribution

The film, which also stars Steve Coogan and Jack Gore, is set to hit theaters June 29.

Brainstorm Media has picked up the Paul Rudd and Steve Coogan-starrer Ideal Home.

A day-and-date theatrical and VOD release is scheduled for June 29. The dramedy, directed by Andrew Fleming, follows Erasmus (Coogan) and Paul (Rudd) as a bickering gay couple whose life is turned inside out when a 10-year old boy shows up at their door claiming to be Erasmus' grandson.

Rudd and Coogan previously worked together on 2011's Our Idiot Brother.

"Steve Coogan and Paul Rudd are a perfect comedic match. We can't wait to bring this smart, funny, heartfelt comedy to audiences this summer," Brainstorm marketing and acquisitions vp Michelle Shwarzstein said Tuesday in a statement.

Maria Teresa Arida Aquilina, Lucia Seabra, Aaron Ryder, Gaby Tana, Clark Peterson, Maxime Remillard and Andrew Fleming shared producer credits on Ideal Home.

Rudd recently starred in the Marvel superhero films Ant-Man and Captain America: Civil War, with a sequel to the former set to hit theaters in July. He is repped by UTA, Lighthouse Management & Media and Jackoway Tyerman.

Coogan received Oscar nominations for best film and best adapted screenplay for 2013's Philomena, in which he also starred. He is repped by CAA and Independent Talent Group.