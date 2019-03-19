ACM Awards: Brandi Carlile, Kelly Clarkson, Dierks Bentley to Perform

Brooks & Dunn, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line and Ashley McBryde will also take the stage at the country-music event.

The second round of performers for the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards were announced Tuesday (March 19). Brandi Carlile, Kelly Clarkson and Dierks Bentley will share their talent with viewers on April 7.

Acts spanning multiple genres are set to take the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena as part of the annual awards show. In addition to the aforementioned artists, newly announced Country Music Hall of Fame inductees Brooks & Dunn will also perform during the evening as well as Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line and Ashley McBryde.

Previously announced performers include Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, George Strait, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and Jason Aldean, who was named ACM Dick Clark artist of the decade award winner. Additional acts and presenters are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

McEntire will serve as the telecast’s host for the 16th year. She hosted the show 14 times between 1986 and 2012 and returned in 2018 after a five-year hiatus.

The ACM Awards show airs on April 7 from 8-11 p.m. ET on CBS.

Dick Clark Productions is a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.