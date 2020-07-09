Brandis Kemp, Actress From TV Shows 'Fridays' and 'AfterMASH,' Dies at 76

Kemp passed away on July 4 in her Los Feliz home after battling brain cancer and complications from COVID-19.

Brandis Kemp, an actress best known for her appearances in television shows Fridays and AfterMASH, has died. She was 76.

Kemp passed away on July 4 at her home in Los Feliz, after a battle with brain cancer and complications from COVID-19, actress and acting coach Myra Turley told The Hollywood Reporter. At the time of her death, Kemp was surrounded by family and friends.

Kemp spent five decades as a working actress and comedian. She was best known for her work on television, including roles in ABC's late-night variety show Fridays, starring alongside Larry David, Michael Richards, Rich Hall and more, and portraying Alma Cox on AfterMASH, starring alongside Jamie Farr, Harry Morgan, William Christopher and Rosalind Chao. Kemp also performed in El Grande de Coca Cola and Bullshot Crummond for HBO as a member of the comedy group Low Moan Spectacular.

Other TV credits include appearances in Remington Steel (1982), The Wonder Years (1992), Grace Under Fire (1993), Clifford (1994) and ER (1997).

Born in Palo Alto, California on Feb. 1, 1944 to parents Vida Kernohan and John Lloyd Kemp, Vivian Sally Kemp studied at the American Conservatory Theater and earned her MFA in drama and literature from Stanford. While performing at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, she met actor Mark Blakefield, whom she would go on to marry. Blakefield and Kemp would eventually divorce.

In Dec. 2019, Kemp was diagnosed with a glioblastoma at the age of 75.

Survivors include niece Sharon Lea and nephews David and Scott Ronssee. She is set to be buried in her family plot at Mount Shasta Memorial Park.

Donations can be made in Kemp's name to the American Brain Tumor Association.