Bravo's 'Southern Charm' Star Thomas Ravenel Investigated For Sexual Assault

Bravo's Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel is being investigated for alleged sexual assault in South Carolina, Charleston police confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

An unidentified woman filed a report with the department on Monday in which she claimed she was sexually assaulted by the one time politician and reality TV star.

According to the police report, the alleged assault took place the second week of January 2015. No additional information was released.

In 2007, Ravenel was the treasurer of South Carolina when he was arrested on federal charges of distribution of cocaine. He plead guilty, resigned and was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

He also made a failed run for U.S. Senate in 2014.

"Haymaker, the production company for Southern Charm, and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously," NBCUniversal said in a statement to THR. "Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken.”