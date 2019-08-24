'Breaking Bad' Movie Headed to Netflix This Fall, Teaser and Poster Released

The feature-length film is titled 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' and is set as a sequel revolving around Aaron Paul.

Breaking Bad's feature-length movie is headed to Netflix this fall.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will debut on the streamer Friday, Oct. 11 and later air on AMC, with Aaron Paul returning as meth cook Jesse Pinkman, according to a release from Netflix.

The official synopsis from Netflix read, "In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future."

Last we saw Paul's Pinkman, he was driving off from a Nazi compound to an unknown location.

The streamer confirmed that the thriller film will be written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the original series creator of Breaking Bad, which ran for five seasons and became a critical breakout for AMC.

Last July, Gilligan renewed his overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. The Breaking Bad movie will be the first project to result from the three-year deal.

The movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television, Netflix added in its release.

Watch the teaser below.