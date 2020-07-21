Bret Easton Ellis, Irvine Welsh Teaming for Press Satire Series 'American Tabloid'

The TV show will follow a "rambunctious cavalcade of pranksters, con men and rapscallions, in other words, journalists" and will be co-created by the 'American Psycho' and 'Trainspotting' authors.

U.S. tabloid culture is set to come under the satirical microscopes of authors Bret Easton Ellis (American Psycho) and Irvine Welsh (Trainspotting), who are in talks to co-create a new dramatized series for U.K. banner Burning Wheel Productions.

With the working title American Tabloid, the series is set to journey through the decades following events from a weekly publication and enter into a world where political correctness, morals and ethics are left firmly at the door. According to the producers, it will follow a "rambunctious cavalcade of pranksters, con men and rapscallions — in other words, journalists — being brought together from across the globe to change not only the landscape but the power of the press forever from scandalous rumor to political puppetry."

"To do this production justice we always knew we would require writers who don’t hold back and go way further than most would dare," said Shelley Hammond of Burning Wheel. "We are just beyond delighted that we are ready to agree to a deal to make this happen with the incredible talent of Bret and Irvine. This would be the first time the two have collaborated professionally – and with the support to allow creative freedom, we are confident spectacular things will happen."

The filmmakers said they were "positive" that the deal will be firmed up in the coming weeks, with a development schedule put in place swiftly.

Burning Wheel Productions recently completed feature production Creation Stories, based on the life of British music industry icon Alan McGee, exec produced by Danny Boyle and from a screenplay by Welsh.