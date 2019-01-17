Wheelhouse Entertainment Fills Out Executive Ranks

The 1-year-old company adds five to the staff.

Brent Montgomery's Wheelhouse Entertainment is filling out its senior leadership, adding five executives to the 1-year-old company's ranks.

The media and marketing enterprise, which took on partner Jimmy Kimmel in 2018, has added Julie Souza as COO; Jerry DiMeglio as CFO; Kristin Welton as senior vp marketing, events and brand partnerships; and as vps business development, Fanny Baudry (West Coast) and Michael Salerno (East Coast).

The five join Montgomery, Wheelhouse president Sean Cohan and chief strategy officer Ed Simpson.

"2018 was about building the foundation for Wheelhouse, which we envisioned as a major talent-driven content company that could extend far beyond entertainment and media in order to propel new businesses and opportunities across platforms and industries," said Montgomery. "It's an admittedly ambitious venture, and we have been so thrilled and humbled in the last year by the positive reception to it by all of our partners in the content, brand and talent worlds. Now we are bolstering our own infrastructure with best-in-class executives — both inside and outside of media — and that represents a major milestone for Wheelhouse. The talent and expertise of Julie, Jerry, Kristin, Fanny, Mike and of course Ed and Sean, will take us from the building-blocks stage to the building of real Wheelhouse businesses. We are all exhilarated for the ride and for our prospects in 2019."

Souza comes to Wheelhouse from ESPN, where she worked in strategy and business development. DiMeglio, a longtime collaborator with the Wheelhouse team, previously served as CFO of Montgomery's Leftfield Entertainment. Welton previously worked with media brands Nylon and Vogue, and Baudry joins Wheelhouse after working at Scooter Braun's The Creative Studio. Salerno, like DiMeglio, previously worked at Leftfield.

Baudry and Salerno will work alongside Wheelhouse's various creative teams to drive a variety of deals and partnerships across all Wheelhouse lines of business — including Kimmel's venture, Kimmelot.