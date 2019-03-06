Brew CEO Dena Cook Joins Mattel As Head of Communications (Exclusive)

The move reunites the PR veteran with Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz, with whom she worked when she represented Maker Studios.

Mattel has appointed PR veteran Dena Cook to run its communications team.

The former CEO of public relations firm Brew has joined Mattel as executive vp and global head of communications and public relations. In her new role, Cook will oversee external and internal communications at the toy company and will focus on managing its corporate communications strategy. She reports to Mattel chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz, with whom she previously worked when she represented Maker Studios.

"Dena is a seasoned leader who has successfully developed and driven corporate narratives for partners, built and inspired agile, high-performing teams and executed flawlessly on major initiatives that align with business goals," Kreiz said in a statement. "I cannot think of a better partner to clearly and consistently communicate the company’s purpose and journey as we transform Mattel into an IP-driven, high-performing toy company."

As CEO of Brew, Cook saw the company through its 2016 acquisition by London-based Freud Communications. Prior to joining the firm, she was a senior vp at Zeno Group. Over the years she has worked with such clients as Nintendo, PlayStation, Sirius Satellite Radio and Zynga. She currently serves on the Mayor's Council on Technology and Innovation, the L.A. executive committee for Human Rights Watch and the board of directors for Children's Rights.

Cook joins Mattel as the company, under the new leadership of Kreiz, is pushing into Hollywood with its Mattel Film division. Projects based on classic toys Barbie and Hot Wheels are in the works.

"The decision to join a storied company like Mattel was an easy one," Cook said. "Barbie, Fisher-Price and Hot Wheels are brands I love; they shaped my childhood, just as they — along with other Mattel brands — are shaping my son’s childhood today. A company that creates this type of emotional tie across generations is a rarity. Mattel is on an incredible journey of transformation, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to communicate it globally."