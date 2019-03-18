Brian Austin Green Reveals He's "Still Mourning" Luke Perry's Death

“We all knew that at some point we’d have to deal with losing cast members and friends, but not this soon. Not at 52. Not in such an abrupt way," the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actor said on Thursday's episode of his podcast.

Brian Austin Green has finally spoken out about the death of his Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Luke Perry.

“Luke was a special guy. I’m still mourning over it, so there’s a part of me that’s kind of shocked that I’m speaking about Luke this way,” Green said in an episode of his podcast …with Brian Austin Green, which debuted on Thursday. “We all knew that at some point we’d have to deal with losing cast members and friends, but not this soon. Not at 52. Not in such an abrupt way.”

Green was the last of the major Beverly Hills, 90210 stars to pay tribute to Perry, who died at the age of 52 after suffering from a stroke in early March.

"Luke was one of those people nobody had a bad story about. He was just a great guy," Green continued in the podcast. "And he was Luke no matter where you saw him, no matter when you saw him, no matter what he was going through. He was a rock."

Green also revealed that he sent Perry a text following his passing. "I texted him after he passed, knowing obviously that he can’t text me back but on some level, hoping that he would text me back, or that he was out there somewhere," he said. "And I know he is. I know he’s looking down and I know he’s smiling."

Prior to the release of the podcast, many fans criticized Green after he posted a video that promoted an event for the podcast on his Instagram page earlier on Thursday. A number of his followers wrote that they were disappointed that he didn't post a tribute to Perry. The event Green was promoting is set to take place at Torrance High School, which served as the exterior for West Beverly High School in Beverly Hills, 90210.

"Thank you for your words. Thank you to everyone for sticking up for me but it’s not necessary," the actor responded in the comments section on March 14. "The passing of Luke is terrible. As was said by many, everyone grieves in different ways. If it’s too soon for you to attend what is meant to be a fun night for the fans then you don’t have to. Everyone should respect everyone’s process.”