Brian Cox Says He Alone Knows Upcoming 'Succession' Season Secrets

Production on season three will "hopefully" begin in November, the Emmy-winning actor noted, saying strict precautions were being put in place to shoot amid the pandemic.

In proper Logan Roy fashion, Succession star Brian Cox says he is the only actor who knows what will occur in the upcoming, highly-anticipated third season.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show on Tuesday, Cox said it is killing the rest of the HBO cast to be in the dark, but his lips are sealed.

"They will, never, never, never know until we start [production]," Cox told Cagle and co-host, Julia Cunningham.

The Emmy-winning actor explained he visited with series creator Jesse Armstrong not along after his wife's play wrapped and that's when he was informed.

"I nearly fell off my chair because he never tells you about the next series. We never knew from episode to episode what was going to happen," Cox said, adding at first he told Armstrong he'd rather not know. "But then he told me. And it's jolly thrilling. That's all I can say."

Actress Sarah Snook recently confirmed she has no idea what was in store for her character in the upcoming season.

"HBO has been fantastic because they are covering every protocol possible, and they really want to be safe because it's a show they care a lot about," Cox said. "Our problem with the show is it's a verity show because we shoot on the move and chronologically. But we now have to change in a way to be more controlled. We'll have to use more sets than we did before."