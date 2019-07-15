Brian De Palma to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Hamptons Film Festival

The Long Island event will also recognize artist Toni Ross with the Dick Cavett Artistic Champion Award.

The Hamptons International Film Festival will honor Brian De Palma with its lifetime achievement award, it was announced Monday.

The director of such films as Scarface, The Untouchables, Carlito's Way, Carrie and Mission: Impossible will also participate in a panel discussion with festival co-chair Alec Baldwin.

"Brian De Palma’s filmography suggests one word: excitement. Few directors in movie history have generated the kinds of feelings found in Brian’s films,” Baldwin said in a statement. “Although he often worked with big stars and great writers, Brian is responsible for most of the excitement in his films."

Additionally, it was announced that artist and HIFF founding board chairman Toni Ross will receive this year's Dick Cavett Artistic Champion Award, given to someone in the creative arts who excels in their field and supports art and artists.

“Toni Ross has been an instrumental champion of the arts and the East End community where she works and lives," HIFF artistic director David Nugent said in a statement. "She helped to launch the Hamptons International Film Festival and is the reason we are all here today. We look forward to honoring her at the festival in October."

The 27th annual Hamptons International Film Festival is set to run Oct. 10-14. The Long Island event holds the distinction of being the only East Coast film festival to have screened the eventual best picture winner at the Oscars for the past nine years.