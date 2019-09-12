Brian Jones Out as President of Fox Business Network

Lauren Petterson replaces Jones, who was promoted to president two years ago.

Brian Jones is leaving Fox Business Network only two years after being promoted to serve as president of the business channel. He will be replaced by Lauren Petterson, who has worked as svp, morning programming and talent development, for the last few years.

"Brian is a talented executive and a distinguished colleague who built Fox Business and accomplished a great deal during his 20 years of combined service at both FBN and FNC," Fox News C.E.O. Suzanne Scott said in a statement. "We wish him continued success as he embarks on his next chapter.”

Of Petterson, who joined Fox News in 2008, Scott said: "Lauren has extraordinary skills in developing programming and working with talent and I am confident she will lead Fox Business to even further success.”

The network announced that Petterson will continue in her role overseeing talent development at Fox News.

No reason was given for Jones' departure. "I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with Lauren for several years," he said in the announcement. "Always a kind, creative and collaborative colleague, I’m sure she will lead the hard working Fox Business team to the next level.”

In her previous role of the network, Petterson oversaw the valuable morning franchise Fox & Friends. "She took on the additional talent development role three years ago and has been responsible for the hiring process of various new correspondents, anchors and contributors," the network said.

“I’m thrilled to take on this new, challenging role at a pivotal time in business news and look forward to working with such a dedicated and talented staff both on and off the air," Petterson said in a prepared statement.

Jones, who helped launch Fox Business Network, was promoted amid the departure of former executive Bill Shine in 2017.