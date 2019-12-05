Brian Oliver's New Republic Pictures Taps Bradley Fischer as President, Chief Content Officer

The company backed 'Rocketman' and '1917' this year.

Producer Bradley J. Fischer, whose credits include Black Swan and the recent remake of Suspiria, has been named president and chief content officer of Brian Oliver's New Republic Pictures, the outfit that backed this year's Rocketman and the upcoming war drama 1917.

Fischer's post is part of a unique deal with New Republic that sees the producer merge his development slate with the Paramount Pictures-based financier. Titles making the move were not revealed, but Fischer will continue to act as a producer on two pre-existing projects apart from the new gig: an adaptation of Stephen King's The Long Walk set up at New Line and the Dracula-based horror thriller The Last Voyage of the Demeter set up at Amblin.

In his new post, Fischer will oversee both film and television development. Oliver, Fischer and COO Valery An will lead the New Republic together.

Fischer and Oliver first worked together on the Oscar-nominated Black Swan, which netted Natalie Portman a best actress award while also making $330 million worldwide on a budget of $14 million.

Fischer has long developed a track record of being associated with elevated material that attracts A-level talent. He was a producer on Shutter Island, the thriller directed by Martin Scorsese that starred Leonardo DiCaprio and David Fincher's Zodiac. He most recently produced this summer's cult hit horror film Ready or Not and Eli Roth's The House With a Clock in Its Walls.

"He has great relationships and taste in material, and I've had the wonderful opportunity to work with him over the last decade on many projects, including Black Swan," said Oliver in a statement. "Brad brings with him a diverse development slate that will help bolster New Republic's lineup of upcoming films and television projects."