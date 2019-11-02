Brian Tarantina, 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' and 'Gilmore Girls' Actor, Dies at 60

The actor played Jackie, emcee of The Gaslight comedy club, on 'Maisel' and Bootsy, owner of Stars Hollow's newsstand, on 'Gilmore Girls.'

Brian Tarantina, an actor who appeared on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Gilmore Girls, has died due to complications from a recent illness, his rep, Laurie Smith, to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 60.

"He was a brilliant actor and wonderful client and friend. I am sad and in shock," Smith said.

On Saturday morning at 12:40 a.m., the New York Police Department responded to a 911 call of an unconscious male in a Manhattan apartment, a spokesperson from the department confirmed to THR.

Upon arrival, officers found Tarantina unconscious and unresponsive, fully-clothed, on his couch and emergency medical services pronounced him dead. The New York City medical examiner’s office will determine an official cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing.

On Maisel, Tarantina played the emcee of the comedy club, The Gaslight, where Rachel Brosnahan's Midge initially drunkenly performs at.

The actor, along with his co-stars, secured a Screen Actors Guild Award when the Amazon series won for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

Tarantina also appeared on the Gilmore Girls from 2001- 2002, as well as in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016 as Bootsy, the owner of Stars Hollow's newsstand.

The actor also starred in films BlacKkKlansman and The Kitchen and appeared on television shows Heroes, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and Blue Bloods.