Bridey Elliott's 'Clara's Ghost' Lands at Orion Classics for North America

Elliott's directorial debut will be released in theaters and on VOD later this year.

Orion Classics has picked up the North American and Latin American rights to Bridey Elliott’s Sundance drama Clara's Ghost.

Orion, recently relaunched by MGM as a multiplatform distribution label, will release the comedic mystery that features members of the Chris Elliott clan, including SNL alum and comedian daughter Abby and actor-filmmaker Bridey, in theaters, VOD and Digital HD in the fall of 2018.

Set over the course of a single evening in the Reynolds family home in suburban Connecticut, Clara's Ghost follows Clara Reynolds who, fed up with constant ribbing from her self-absorbed showbiz family, finds solace in and guidance from the supernatural force she believes is haunting her.

The film marks the directorial debut for Bridey Elliott, who also wrote and stars in Clara's Ghost. “I grew up in a family who treasures the art of filmmaking so being able to work with my dad, mom, sister and the rest of this incredible cast on my first feature is a dream come true. I am so glad that Orion Classics is helping to bring Clara’s Ghost to a wider audience after our world premiere at Sundance this year,” she said in a statement.

The ensemble cast includes Chris Elliott, Isidora Goreshter, Haley Joel Osment and Paula Niedert Elliott as Clara. Clara's Ghost debuted at Sundance and will continue its festival play at BAMcinemaFest on June 21.

The film is produced by Smudge Films and Nighthorse Productions, with Rachel Nederveld and Sarah Winshall sharing producer credits, and Christopher Burch, Chloe Gordon and Daniel Powell executive producig.