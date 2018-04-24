'The Bridge' to Get Asian Version on Digital Platform Viu

The latest local version of Endemol Shine’s hit crime drama will be set on the border between Malaysia and Singapore.

Endemol Shine has struck a deal with streaming video platform Viu for an Asian version of its global hit crime series The Bridge.



The original Danish-Swedish series has spawned various remakes, including one in the U.S. starring Diane Kruger, which aired on FX for two seasons before it was canceled in 2014.



The show revolves around a body found on the border between two countries, resulting in investigators from both sides working to solve the case. For example, FX’s show was set on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, while other versions were set between the U.K and France, Germany and Austria and Russia and Estonia. The original show has aired in more than 188 territories.

The 10-episode Asian version will set the series on the border between Malaysia and Singapore. Production is expected to begin in July, and the show will stream in both countries later this year. Other details, such as financial terms and casting, were not immediately revealed.



“We expect the premium format of The Bridge to resonate strongly in this region,” said Endemol Shine International CEO Cathy Payne.



Viu is a service backed by Hong Kong-based telco PCCW. Early this year, Viu streamed the first-ever Indian version of popular CBS game show format Hollywood Squares. The Telegu language version, Tollywood Squares, also simultaneously aired on Star Maa, part of Fox's Star India network.