Crystal + Lucy Awards: Brie Larson, Channing Dungey Among Honorees

Alexandra Shipp will receive the Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award.

Brie Larson, ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey and Alexandra Shipp are among the honorees at this year's Crystal + Lucy Awards, with the annual fundraising gala celebrating its 45th anniversary of honoring "outstanding women in the entertainment industry."

Larson will receive the Crystal Award for Excellence in Film and Dungey will get the Lucy Award for Excellence in Television. Alexandra Shipp is being honored with the Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award, and the Women In Film Artistic Excellence Award will go to songwriting and production team NOVA Wav.

Frances McDormand is set to present gala host Women In Film Los Angeles' "45 years of advocacy celebration" anniversary segment, which will acknowledge leaders from the past and present for their "outstanding leadership in the advancement of gender equity."

The program's theme is "Ignited," which Cathy Schulman, president Women In Film Los Angeles, attributed to "the tipping point we're living in and Women In Film's responsibility as a thought leader to keep the flame burning for a sustainable future - freed from the constraints of gender bias."

The 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards will be held on Wednesday, June 13 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.