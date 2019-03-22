'Unicorn Store' Trailer: Brie Larson Reluctantly Faces Adulthood in Directorial Debut

The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Joan Cusack, Bradley Whitford, Karan Soni, Mamoudou Athie, Mary Holland and Hamish Linklater.

Netflix released the trailer for Brie Larson's directorial debut Unicorn Store on Friday.

In addition to directing, Larson stars as Kit, a lonely dreamer in her 20s who is reluctant to grow up and become an adult. When she is kicked out of art school, Kit is forced to move back home with her parents and takes a temp office job. Right before Kit finally gives into the responsibilities of adulthood, a mysterious salesman (Samuel L. Jackson) enters her life and offers to fulfill her greatest childlike desires.

The trailer opens with Kit painting a colorful mural on a blank wall. The camera soon zooms out to reveal that her fellow art students had drawn much more traditional pieces. Her professors give her negative reviews, which leads to her expulsion from the program.

"I feel like a failure," she says in a voiceover as clips of her spending her newly free time on her parents' couch follow.

She next takes a temporary job at a public relations firm. After she struggles to find pleasure in the bland office, she receives a colorful letter that tells her to "get ready."

Kit follows the instructions and arrives at The Store, where she meets the salesman. "We sell what you need," he tells her before a video of a unicorn plays. She says that the mystical animal is "the only thing she ever wanted." The salesman offers to bring her a unicorn if she promises that she is taking the business seriously.

"I've made a decision. I'm building a home worthy of a unicorn," she later announces.

Her decision to raise a unicorn is met with skepticism from her friends and parents. "I know that I'm just a disappointment. You're always like, 'Why don't you have a boyfriend?'" she tells her parents.

"I don't know how to be a grownup. My parents think that I'm insane," she continues as viewers see her building a stable for the unicorn.

The trailer concludes with a montage of clips that show Kit embracing both her inner child and adult as she prepares to welcome the unicorn.

Unicorn Store will be available to stream on Netflix on April 5. Watch the full trailer below.