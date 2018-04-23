Bold and Beautiful Colors to Brighten Up for Spring

Just don't try them all at once.

Bright colors can do wonders for transitional winter-to-spring skin. But whether it's a lush, full berry lip or blue lashes you're after, less is more with these bold, new products.

côte's Rainbow Polish Collection ($42) is non-toxic and vegan -- qualities that have attracted the natural beauty brand achieve a cult-following. Thirty percent of the proceeds from each Rainbow Polish Set benefit The Crayon Collection, an organization that provides art education in underfunded schools.

Le Metier de Beaute Precision Lash Extreme mascara in Midnight ($42) has an anti-clump brush to prevent mishaps and a smudge-free formula to insure the mascara won’t travel by day’s end. But it's the triple pigmented blue tone that is the real winner – the depth of the color adds a sheen to lashes that make the eyes look full and bright. Natalie Portman and Nicole Kidman have both worn the shade on the red carpet this year.

Kevyn Aucoin Pure Power Glow in Myracle is a lightweight powder that is suitable for the fairest to deepest skin tones. Gently dust a blush brush and apply at the top of the outside of the cheeks for a sculpted flush of color. Applying light-handed is key. The triple-use product can be used as a shadow, or mixed with your favorite balm. Emma Watson and Lupita N'yongo have both recently flaunted bright cheeks on the red carpet.

Blue Mercury's line+aster’s PowerLips QuickStick ($24) and PowerLips Liquid Lipstick ($22) are vegan, gluten-free and nourishing. The QuickStick absorbs rapidly thanks to Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Orange Oil, and the Liquid Lipstick blurs fine lines. Try Date Night for a hot spring shade that will take you all through summer.

Clarins’ 4-Color All-in-One Pen ($32) is a retractable makeup pen resembling one you might have used in grade school, only this one is for quick beauty touch-ups on the go. A black, purple and turquoise eye-defining eyeliner and bright fuchsia lipliner make this a great all-in-one product for spring.

Benefit’s super-popular 3D Browtones ($24) product now comes in a limited-edition set with five vivid shades: Copper, Magenta, Deep Teal, Deep Blue and Rich Purple. The bright tones are subdued by a sheer, buildable formula. Try Copper to get that all-over glow and subtle highlight ahead of summer. Charlize Theron rocked a subtle copper brow in a 2016 spot for Dior's J'Adore fragrance. The five shades are Revolve exclusives, so snag one while you can.