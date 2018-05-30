Brigitte Nielsen Pregnant and Expecting Fifth Child at 54

In two Instagram posts, the former Playboy model revealed that she and husband Mattia Dessi are expanding their family.

Brigitte Nielsen took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she is pregnant and expecting a baby with husband Mattio Dessi.

The 54-year-old former Playboy model shared the happy news that she will be welcoming her fifth child — her first with 39-year-old Dessi — later this year.

"family getting larger, " Nielsen captioned a photo of herself cradling her baby bump. In another shot, the Danish-Italian reality star and actress — who starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1985's Red Sonja — caresses her stomach as she reads from an e-book. "happy time positive vibes," she wrote.

While this will be Dessi's first child, Nielsen is already the mother of Julian, 34, Killian, 28, Douglas, 25, and Raoul, 23, from previous marriages. Nielsen and Dessi — also a former model — tied the knot in 2006, not long after she split from rapper Flavor Flav, whom she met in 2004 while filming VH1's reality show The Surreal Life.

During a 2011 interview with The Guardian, Nielsen opened up about the possibility of adding to her brood with Dessi.

"I would love to because of all the things I have learned. It would be like starting all over again. But am I too old? I’m young at heart and I would be different this time around," she explained at the time. "Mattia and I have discussed it, but I don’t know how likely it is. And to interfere with things just because I feel as if I could give more to a child then I did when I was 20 — is that too selfish? I don’t know."

Nielsen isn’t the only Hollywood mom to welcome a baby later in life. Kelly Preston welcomed son Benjamin with husband John Travolta in 2010 at age 48, Geena Davis gave birth to twin boys Kaiis and Kian at age 48 in 2004; and, at 50 years old, Janet Jackson welcomed son Eissa Al Mana last year.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to a rep for Nielsen for further comment.