BritBox Acquires Agatha Christie Library Titles for North America

The deal gives the streaming service almost 200 million minutes of Christie films, TV series and audio plays.

BritBox, the subscription video streaming service from BBC Studios and ITV, has picked up the rights to an extensive collection of Agatha Christie films, TV series and audio plays for its North American service.

The acquisition – which includes additional series of Poirot starring David Suchet and newly restored high-definition versions of ITV's Marple and Partners in Crime – gives the platform almost 200 million minutes of Christie titles in total, the most available in North America.

"I am delighted to see all these shows available in the North America on BritBox," said James Prichard, CEO and chairman of Agatha Christie Ltd. "They give a real flavor of the depth and quality of my great grandmother’s work, and I am sure audiences will enjoy them."

The Christie adaptations will be launched on BritBox throughout the summer, including a June lineup of Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? and The Seven Dials Mystery both starring British actor Sir John Gielgud, as well as The Secret Adversary, a prequel about Partners in Crime duo, Tommy and Tuppence, starring Francesca Annis and James Warwick. BritBox is working with the estate and the producers to create a full HD restoration of Partners in Crime, which will release in July.

"Only BritBox could create this Agatha Christie collection – working together with BBC & ITV to bring together all of these celebrated adaptations," said said BritBox president and CEO Soumya Sriraman. "As the home of Great British mysteries, we couldn’t be more proud to be the true home of the most beloved portrayals of Christie’s famous characters."