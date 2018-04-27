BritBox to Live-stream Royal Wedding

The subscription service will show ITV's coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day and has also ordered 'Meghan & Harry: A Revolutionary Romance' and 'WEDTalks: The BritBox Wedding Watchers Guide.'

BritBox, the subscription streaming video service from BBC Studios and ITV, in which AMC Networks also has a stake, on Thursday unveiled its coverage plans for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, including a live stream of ITV’s broadcast of the wedding celebration.

ITV’s coverage will be anchored by Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham from a specially constructed studio on the Long Walk in Windsor. They will talk to experts, people who know Prince Harry and Markle, as well as friends of the royal family, among others.

The live stream will begin on BritBox at 10:30 a.m. London time/5:30 a.m. New York time/2:30 a.m. L.A. time, with time-shifted streams available for viewers on both U.S. coasts.

BritBox will also offer a special hourlong royal wedding highlights show that will be available soon after the wedding ends.

BritBox has also exclusively commissioned two programs which will get their global premieres in the week leading up to the wedding: Meghan & Harry: A Revolutionary Romance, narrated by Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey), and WEDTalks: The BritBox Wedding Watchers Guide, an exclusive daily countdown to the wedding hosted by former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

In addition, it will offer Harry at 30, a documentary about Prince Harry before he met Markle, reflecting on his challenging childhood and adolescence and other issues.

"This watershed programming event, which kicks off on May 10 and culminates with Harry and Meghan’s wedding on May 19, will give fans the opportunity to celebrate in true British style," BritBox said.

It is also taking the wedding celebration to the big screen, saying that this will mark the first time that there has been a theatrical release of a royal wedding. BritBox said it would bring Harry & Meghan - The Royal Wedding: The Big Day on the Big Screen to movie theaters across the U.S. on May 19 in partnership with Fathom Events, “enabling Harry and Meghan fanatics in communities from coast-to-coast to come together in celebration of their royal wedding.”

"BritBox will be the ultimate destination — for streaming and now for the first time in theaters — to enjoy the upcoming nuptials in true British style," said Soumya Sriraman, president of BritBox. “BritBox is the only U.S. destination providing access to ITV’s live broadcast of the event and Julie and Phillip’s expert take on the proceedings. In addition, we’ve curated a special lineup that not only gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the wedding ... but also gives fans a well-rounded view of the soon-to-be married couple and the royal family."

BritBox costs $6.99 per month after an introductory free trial period.