BritBox Streaming Service to Expand Into up to 25 Countries

BBC Studios and ITV said on Monday that they plan to bring streaming service BritBox to up to 25 countries.

"Building upon the success of the service in the U.S. and Canada, where it recently hit 1 million subscribers, as well as the U.K., where it launched in November 2019, BritBox will seek to broaden its global footprint across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South America and Africa," the venture partners said.

They had previously announced that BritBox would launch in Australia later in 2020.

BritBox, which operates as a joint venture between BBC commercial arm BBC Studios and ITV, boasts the largest collection of British TV boxsets of shows and internationally. It also has started offering originals, such as The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco.

"This international expansion plan will firmly establish BritBox as a global premium brand in a rapidly growing sector," said ITV CEO Carolyn McCall. "Offering subscribers the best and biggest collection of British content has enabled BritBox to rapidly grow in our existing countries and as streaming continues to expand worldwide this roll out will give our distinctive streaming business truly international scale.”

Added Tim Davie, CEO of BBC Studios: "BritBox has very quickly found a place in viewers’ hearts and we know there is further appetite amongst international audiences who love great British content. We are actively appraising new markets to introduce the service and are very excited about the imminent launch in Australia.”