British Directors' Association Names Andy Harrower New CEO

The rights management veteran takes over at Directors UK from Andrew Chowns, who is retiring in 2020 after 10 years in the role.

Directors UK, the professional association for British directors, has named Andy Harrower its new CEO.

Harrower, currently director of licensing at PRS for Music, one of the largest collecting societies in the world, will take over from Andrew Chowns when he retires in 2020 after 10 years in the role.

A veteran in rights management, Harrower has been responsible for securing more that £250 million ($330 million) per year in royalties for music composers, songwriters and publishers while at PRS, leading negotiations with the major U.K. broadcasters and SVOD companies.

"Andy has very significant expertise in collective rights management and is a passionate advocate and champion of creators’ rights," said Steve Smith, Directors UK chair. "He is an energetic leader with a strong track record of creating highly engaged teams, and an experienced negotiator with sound commercial judgement and a collaborative working style that suits Directors UK’s culture. He has the right mix of experience and drive to take Directors UK to the next level of growth and development. The Directors UK Board, staff and I look forward to working with him over the next few years and continuing to build on the work of Directors UK.”

Added Harrower: "I am excited to be joining Directors UK, it is a fantastic organisation doing great work on behalf of creative authors. I have been impressed by how Andrew Chowns and his team have raised the profile of Directors UK and made it the strong membership organisation it is today at the centre of the UK film and television industry. I am looking forward to having the opportunity to build on this solid foundation, to working on behalf of all members and to leading Directors UK into the next decade."